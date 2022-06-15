When Nick Caccavo moved to Hood River in the late 2000s to help fight fires, he didn’t expect that he would get to renew an old hobby, let alone turn it into his job someday.
Caccavo had always had an interest in windsports, he said, but when he started working for the U.S. Forest Service as a firefighter, he found that it was an interest he and his engine boss, Roland Rose, shared. Rose was a longtime Hood River resident, as well as a “windsports nut,” Caccavo said.
“My old boss invites me to come check out his van, and of course, it was loaded with windsurfing stuff,” he said. “I got to take it out on the river and see what that was all about, so I was just kind of hooked on Hood River immediately.”
His passion for windsports grew as he spent time in the Gorge, Caccavo said, and before long, he found himself making frequent trips to Windance Boardshop for equipment.
“It’s kind of a special place to me because it allowed me to get into the sport at a price and a pace that I could afford,” he said. “I was never a customer that could come in and shell out $2,000 for a completely brand new quiver and everything that I needed.”
Having access to used gear at a reasonable price made a big difference for Caccavo, he said, especially because before Windance, he was buying used gear on Craigslist or getting it at gear swaps. However, that didn’t always guarantee quality.
“You know that if you’re buying something from Windance, it actually works,” he said. “You’re not going to have this Craigslist deal where you buy a kite, inflate it in the parking lot, you think it’s good, and then you get out on the water and the bladder pops or something.”
Windance was a huge part of his experience wind-surfing in Hood River, Caccavo said, and they were also able to help him when he decided to take up kiting about two years ago. Through Windance, he was able to find advice, gear, and everything he needed.
When Caccavo heard that the owner of Windance was retiring and looking to sell, he jumped at the opportunity, he said.
“I said, ‘That’s it,’” he said. “It doesn’t get any more perfect than that. I live here in Hood River with my family. I’ve got two young kids that are both going to be in May Street Elementary next year, one of them’s there now, and I run by Windance on my morning runs. So it’s nice and local.”
Even before the pandemic, when working from home became the new normal, Caccavo did remote business consulting from home.. While he did enjoy his job, he said it was hard to be stuck in the house all the time.
“It’s a lonely place when you’re living in your office or bedroom like 20 hours a day,” he said. “I felt like I really wanted to get back out in the community and meet more people and develop more relationships with people.”
Now, taking over Windance, Caccavo said he’s excited to get to become even more involved with the community he’s grown to love so much.
“I’m really looking forward to now being in more of a public-facing place,” he said, “where not only do I get to interact with folks in the community in person, live, but I get to do it while talking about the stuff that is my passion. People come in and they want to talk about crazy windsurfing stuff or kiting. They’re super stoked and I’m super stoked, and that’s my job now.”
Windance is located at 108 OR-35 in Hood River. They are open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
