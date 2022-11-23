Debbie and Bob Wickwire

Debbie and Bob Wickwire stand together in Downey Furniture as the new owners of the store. As the granddaughter of Faye Downey and the daughter of Carol Vergeer, Debbie marks the third generation of Downey to run the store.

 Alana Lackner photo

Ron and Carol Vergeer have passed on the torch of Downey Furniture to Carol’s daughter, Debbie Wickwire, and her husband, Bob Wickwire, marking the third generation of the store in their family.

Now, having purchased the store, Debbie looks to carry on the legacy of her grandma, Faye Downey, who started the store, which originally just sold carpets, back in 1968, when Debbie was only 8 years old.