Ron and Carol Vergeer have passed on the torch of Downey Furniture to Carol’s daughter, Debbie Wickwire, and her husband, Bob Wickwire, marking the third generation of the store in their family.
Now, having purchased the store, Debbie looks to carry on the legacy of her grandma, Faye Downey, who started the store, which originally just sold carpets, back in 1968, when Debbie was only 8 years old.
According to Debbie, her Grandma Faye was a force to be reckoned with.
The definition of a strong, independent woman, Faye led the store through many eras of change, from its start as a carpet store to adding furniture, and eventually mattresses. No matter what happened, Faye was always at the helm, keeping everything steady.
She was also always willing to go to bat for the store and for her family. Bob said his favorite story is one in which someone had purchased a considerable amount of furniture from the store, paying for it with a check. However, the check bounced and the buyers had loaded up the furniture and drove off to Idaho.
For most people, this would’ve been a lost cause. But not for Faye.
“That woman could do anything with a telephone,” Debbie said. “I mean, this was when the rotary phones were in. We had no idea where they went, but she tracked them down within a day.”
“She starts calling people,” Bob continued. “Calls this person, somebody else knew somebody else and before you know it, she shows up there with the truck.”
Faye was able to recover all of the furniture and bring it back to the store.
“They were scared of Grandma Faye when she got there,” Bob laughed.
From the time Faye started it, Downey was always meant to be a family business. She originally started the business when her husband, Lester Downey, was working as a home builder and was struggling to find carpets for the houses he built.
“It started out as a carpet store,” Debbie said. “And over the years, they incorporated furniture, window coverings and then the mattress store.”
The mattress store, Downey Sleep Center, is now owned and operated by Debbie’s sister, Ronelle Masters, and her husband, Alejandro Masters. Though the name is the same, they’re now two completely different businesses, but both still in the family.
With the store starting when Debbie was 8, it was obviously a huge part of her life.
“I grew up here, as did my brother and my cousins,” she said. “We were here every day after school. Every school vacation, on Saturdays, we just grew up here. My mom worked here, and then I had kids and they grew up here too.”
Debbie’s son Jordan Ruder now works in the store, and has for 10 years. With kids of his own, he’s glad to get to bring them to the store with him as the fifth generation of Downeys, to give them the chance to play and grow up with the store the way he did.
“It was awesome,” Jordan said of growing up in the store. “Box forts out of La-Z-Boy boxes and playing on the electric pulley for the carpets.”
Hearing Jordan describe playing on top of the rolls of carpet pad, Debbie smiled fondly. “Even I did that!” she said.
Every generation of kids to grow up in Downey has always had a great time, with a TV — though it’s changed shape some since Debbie was a little girl — in the back and lots of toys and a refrigerator with snacks.
According to Debbie, her children are planning to buy the store in 10 years, when she and Bob retire. Jordan is especially excited to someday help carry the family torch.
“[The store] was a huge part of my life and it continues to be,” Jordan said. “I think that’s a big reason why I’m here now, just because this was my home away from home and it still is, 30 years later.”
Downey Furniture and Design is located at 601 E. Third St. They are open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
