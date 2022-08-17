WS Hatchery artistdsc_0934 cheri anderson fwl.JPG

Cheri Anderson works for the Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery as the information and education specialist.  She sits in front of the educational mural at The Spring Creek hatchery painted by Northwest artist Janet Essley in 2001.

 Chelsea Marr photo

Fish hatcheries have a long history in the Columbia River Gorge, said Cheri Anderson, information and education specialist for the six stations that make up the Columbia River Gorge National Fish Hatchery complex. And the work they were designed to do continues to be relevant.

Anderson works out of the Spring Creek hatchery location off State Road 14 in Washington — one of four stations in Southwest Washington, with another two in Oregon. With 24 years of experience, she works to educate both visitors and locals on the role these hatcheries play.

The Little White Salmon hatchery entrance, above. includes art, educational displays and literature to greet visitors. Once visitors head downstairs to the salmon viewing room, they see new murals by artist Janet Essley, completed in July. 
Scene from the new murals at The Little White Salmon hatchery by artist Janet Essley, completed in July. 
Scene from the new murals at The Little White Salmon hatchery by artist Janet Essley, completed in July. 
Scene from the new murals at The Little White Salmon hatchery by artist Janet Essley, completed in July. 

The National Fish Hatchery system celebrates its 150th anniversary this year, marking the signing of legislation by Congress in 1872.

Chinook salmon spawning at The Little White Salmon will begin Aug. 16 and continue every Tuesday; the public is invited to visit the hatchery and view the new mural created by White Salmon artist, Janet Essley.

Spring Creek Hatchery will have an open house Sept. 17, with adult fish viewing.