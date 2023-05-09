THE DALLES — The Dalles’ Fred Meyer has changed their bottle and can drop-off system, adding a new BottleDrop location that will allow people to drop off their beverage containers in bulk and receive refunds without having to redeem them by hand.
At the location, people can drop off their cans and bottles using the BottleDrop green bags, which can be purchased in Fred Meyer. Each bag is 13 gallons and they come in boxes of 10, which are priced at $2 per box. Also inside of Fred Meyer is the BottleDrop kiosk, where people can sign up for a BottleDrop account, redeem the funds from their BottleDrop account and print off BottleDrop tags.
When dropping off green bags, each bag should be marked with a BottleDrop tag. These tags will have a QR code unique to the user, which ensures that, when their containers are processed remotely, they will receive the money in their associated account. According to a press release from BottleDrop, the funds are usually accessible within seven days, often faster.
According to Eric Chambers, Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) vice president of strategy and outreach, the kiosks can be used not only to withdraw the cash from your BottleDrop account, but can also “Push Plus” to get 20% more store credit.
While green bags are for individuals, there are also blue bags, which are for nonprofit organizations, so they can collect cans for fundraisers. These can only be picked up from a redemption center, with the nearest ones being in Hermiston and Portland. The blue bags are priced the same as the green bags, at $2 for 10.
This location will be the first green and blue bag drop location in the entire Gorge, but will likely not be the last, Chambers said.
“This is the first green and blue bag drop site between Wood Village and Hermiston, so it fills a really important previous gap in the system,” he said. “And we’d like to have some drop capacity added in Hood River too.”
When the bags are dropped off, they’re kept in a secure room until OBRC comes to get them and brings them to a processing facility where they’re counted and prepared for recycling, then the funds are then added to the customer’s account. According to Chambers, the company would like to eventually add a full-service processing center in The Dalles.
With the BottleDrop service, customers are still able to bring individual containers to get immediate refunds but the number of cans individuals are able to bring per day drops from 144 per person to 24. This new limit is only for Fred Meyer, as it has the BottleDrop location. Other stores with bottle and can drop-offs will have the same limits as before.
For more information on, or to sign up for, BottleDrop, visit bottledrop.com or visit the kiosk at Fred Meyer, located at 1215 W. Sixth St. in The Dalles.
