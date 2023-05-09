BottleDrop

Multiple outdoor automated bottle return machines at Fred Meyers in The Dalles have been replaced by a single "BottleDrop” depository, linked to a kiosk inside the store. 

THE DALLES — The Dalles’ Fred Meyer has changed their bottle and can drop-off system, adding a new BottleDrop location that will allow people to drop off their beverage containers in bulk and receive refunds without having to redeem them by hand.

At the location, people can drop off their cans and bottles using the BottleDrop green bags, which can be purchased in Fred Meyer. Each bag is 13 gallons and they come in boxes of 10, which are priced at $2 per box. Also inside of Fred Meyer is the BottleDrop kiosk, where people can sign up for a BottleDrop account, redeem the funds from their BottleDrop account and print off BottleDrop tags.