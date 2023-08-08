THE DALLES — Former Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley was awarded $430,000 on Aug. 3 by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the attorney general’s office wrongly advised the governor to terminate his position following a 60-day suspension of his law license. 

Eric Nisley

The state does not admit to liability or fault under the settlement’s terms. 