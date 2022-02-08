A free, online workshop for forest landowners is being held Thursday, Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. Registration for Underwood Conservation District’s Winter Workshops can be found at www.ucdwa.org.
The workshop will explore opportunities and financial incentives available to forest landowners who are working to make their land more climate resilient while sequestering carbon. Guest speaker Sandy Letzing of Forest Carbon Works will present their program that pays forest landowners for good management.
“The carbon market is an exciting place these days,” said a press release. “Landowners of all sizes are now able to generate revenue from carbon offsets, whereas entry to the market was formerly limited to large land holdings. What does that really mean?”
This class will explore the current information about carbon storage potential that exists in private woodland ownership across the United States, but particularly the Pacific Northwest.
Attendees will hear an overview of how long-term forest management for carbon storage is associated with many co-benefits for landowners and the environment.
Letzing will go through the basics of carbon project development, including what carbon offsets are and how they are generated and sold under the California Compliance Offset Protocol for U.S. Forest Projects.
Finally, this class will go over the steps that small woodland owners can take to develop their forest into a carbon project.
The last online workshop in UCD’s Winter Workshop Series will be about Farmland Succession Planning on Thursday, March 24 from 6-8 p.m. This workshop is for families who want to plan for the future as land management and ownership is passed from generation to generation. “Careful succession planning can avoid common pitfalls and help families create the future that they want for their land,” said a press release. Kate Delavan with the Washington State Conservation Commission’s Office of Farmland Preservation will provide an overview of tools, resources, and support for landowners to plan for succession and long-term farmland protection.
Learn more and register for these workshops at Underwood Conservation District’s website, www.ucdwa.org.
Underwood Conservation District (UCD) is a locally-governed, non-regulatory agency available to provide information and technical assistance for natural resource conservation and best management. UCD is also holding its annual Native Plant Sale until Feb. 28. Visit www.ucdwa.org or call 509-493-1936 to learn more.
Commented