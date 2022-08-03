THE DALLES — The Wahtonka Community Food Pantry, located at the Wahtonka School in The Dalles, reopened on July 14. The pantry is currently operated by Columbia Gorge Food Bank (CGFB).
The pantry is shopping style, and offers fresh produce, meat, protein and other staples. Guests will be able to choose what best serves their dietary, cultural and family needs, according to a press release from CGFB.
This pantry is meant to help with food availability on the west side of The Dalles, CGFB Manager Sharon Thornberry said in the release.
“Many of the families on the west side of The Dalles are more than two miles from the nearest grocery store,” Thornberry said. “Transportation challenges, and the rising cost of food, fuel and housing all contribute to more people needing a little help to make ends meet.”
The pantry is open from 4-6 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Wahtonka School, located at 3601 W. 10th St. in The Dalles.
CGFB is also seeking bilingual volunteers to help at the Wahtonka pantry. Those interested can contact Scott Radford, CGFB’s operations manager, at 541-370-2333 or sradford@oregonfoodbank.org.
