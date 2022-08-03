Wahtonka Community Food Pantry

The Wahtonka Community Food Pantry, located at Wahtonka School, is fully-stocked and ready to welcome in visitors.

 Contributed photo

THE DALLES — The Wahtonka Community Food Pantry, located at the Wahtonka School in The Dalles, reopened on July 14. The pantry is currently operated by Columbia Gorge Food Bank (CGFB).

The pantry is shopping style, and offers fresh produce, meat, protein and other staples. Guests will be able to choose what best serves their dietary, cultural and family needs, according to a press release from CGFB.