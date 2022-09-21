New associate director committed to changing complex systems

Jennifer Pauletto

 Jennifer Pauletto brings years of experience to her new position with Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP).

BINGEN — After 10 years of nonprofit service, the new associate director of Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP) sees the people of the Gorge through a lens of equity. In August, Jennifer Pauletto joined the Community Action Agency, bringing experience from organizations such as Haven, Gorge Grown Food Network, and Mid-Columbia Children’s Council (MCCC) HeadStart.

Jennifer Pauletto and partner Ben Mitchell love getting outdoors, hiking or flatwater kayaking. 
Jennifer Pauletto on Mount St. Helens.