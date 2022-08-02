UPDATE Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3 -- revised with new information from Fire Chief Bob Palmer
Five structures were destroyed and one firefighter transported to the local hospital Monday night, Aug. 1, as fire burned at the Port of The Dalles Marina, according to police and fire reports.
Fire Chief Bob Palmer, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, reported five structures were destroyed, six damaged and 10 or 11 saved by firefighters.
The fire was first believed to have started by a BBQ that was left unattended in high winds, according to an Oregon State Police report. Chief Palmer, however, said that investigation was unable to determine a specific cause. He added that whether or not the six damaged structures were repaired or removed would depend on the owners and their insurance companies.
Oregon State Troopers from The Dalles Area Command assisted Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue and the City of The Dalles police in responding to the fire, which was reported at approximately 7:19 p.m.
Burning embers from the fire ignited multiple fires at the nearby Interstate 84 interchange, exit 85, which resulted in closure of I-84 from exit 87 to 85 westbound, and exit 85 eastbound. The marina was closed, and Washington State Police officers also shut down US 197 at The Dalles Bridge.
Citizens were advised to avoid the area of the marina, but dispatch logs for The Dalles Police show people at the marina came into conflict with firefighters and law enforcement: "People are standing at the pier and they need them to move," read one dispatch log. "Civilians have stolen hoses and are not allowing firefighters to use them. (Law enforcement is) going to assist," read another. And a third log entry read, "Need everyone evacuated. If they do not need to be there with a badge or fire uniform they will be arrested for interfering." Officers soon after requested help with an arrest, according to the logs.
At 7:41 p.m. Wasco County Sheriff's office posted to Facebook: "At this time there is an active fire incident at The Dalles Marina. First responders are on scene, and we are being advised that multiple individuals are in the river attempting to swim closer to the activity. Please do NOT approach the incident and maintain a safe distance back from the water to allow crews to do their work. ￼ At this time it is imperative that we allow our public safety agencies to operate free of interference or distraction."
On Wednesday morning, tension between officials and boathouse owners was again reported, with at least one owner threatening to cross fire lines into the burned area.
Agencies assisting MCF&R in fighting the fire, or asked to provide mutual aid, included Dallesport, Wishram, Lyle, White Salmon, Bingen, Hood River, Wamic, Westside Fire, Wy'east, Mosier and Dufur. Firefighters were actively fighting the fire until approximately 11:30 p.m.
The fires was the second significant fire at the marina in as many years. The first was July 4, 2021, and was believed to have been ignited by fireworks.
On Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, the Port of The Dalles board of directors met briefly to declare an emergency, thereby making funds immediately available to pay contractors involved in cleanup and hazard mitigation at the marina.
