OLYMPIA — Motorhomes, campers, and other recreational vehicles are used for living and traveling. Each year, fires in them cause deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars in damages. Fires can start in the kitchen, engines, and are sometimes electrical in nature.

Vehicle fires have been the fourth leading type of fire incident reported for the past five years in Washington. In 2022, a total of 3,932 vehicle-related fire incidents occurred, which include recreational vehicles.