The City of Bingen is undergoing a study on the fee schedule for water and wastewater services, and recently they had Nancy Wetch, engineering consultant with firm Gray & Osborne, present preliminary findings on potential cost increases for new or significantly transformed developments ahead of a final recommendation.

The presentation was focused on system development charges, which is a type of fee beyond the cost of the physical connection. This charge accounts for the equitable share of the cost of the system, Wetch said.