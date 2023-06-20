THE DALLES — In 2021, the North Wasco County School District No. 21 Education Foundation launched the Golden Apple Awards Program. Golden Apple Awards recognize the efforts of teachers, other staff, and volunteers in North Wasco County School District. There were 56 nominees this year and every school and many departments had staff who were nominated. The nomination applications highlighted the efforts of an amazing group of people. From the 56 nominations, a selection committee reviewed the applications and selected four winners who each received a $500 cash award.

This year, two teachers were selected, one classified/support staff person, and one person from the category that includes administration, department head, or volunteer.

Ricky Rayo, custodian, Chenowith Elementary

Jessica Dye, third grade, Chenowith Elementary

Donna Sholtis, administrator, Innovations Academy

