THE DALLES — In 2021, the North Wasco County School District No. 21 Education Foundation launched the Golden Apple Awards Program. Golden Apple Awards recognize the efforts of teachers, other staff, and volunteers in North Wasco County School District. There were 56 nominees this year and every school and many departments had staff who were nominated. The nomination applications highlighted the efforts of an amazing group of people. From the 56 nominations, a selection committee reviewed the applications and selected four winners who each received a $500 cash award.
This year, two teachers were selected, one classified/support staff person, and one person from the category that includes administration, department head, or volunteer.
“The foundation congratulates the following four winners and wishes to thank and acknowledge the great work of all of the nominees,” said a press release.
Ricky Rayo, custodian, Chenowith Elementary
“Ricky is an exceptional asset to the Chenowith Elementary school community. He is always upbeat, smiling and positive at school. He goes out of his way to make everyone feel welcome and important. When he is not busy ensuring that the building is clean and well-maintained, he dedicates his time to mentoring students from the Transitions 21 program, imparting valuable skills that will aid in their personal growth. His great work ethic and ability to spread cheer around the school contributes significantly to the overall appearance and atmosphere of Chenowith Elementary.”
Jessica Dye, third grade, Chenowith Elementary
“Jessica Dye is a wonderful 3rd grade teacher. She is a very loving and caring teacher. Jessica makes sure her students are progressing academically and enjoying learning. She has a great attitude and positive outlook and adapts the learning environment to meet the needs of every student.”
Donna Sholtis, administrator, Innovations Academy
“Donna is the administrator for Innovation Academy which offers both a full-time on-campus school as well as a full-time online school. Donna creates a safe space for students and works hard to know and support each student. Students enjoy speaking with her. Students and staff are thankful to have her as their administrator. Staff members appreciate the leadership Donna is providing to create a positive school culture. As an alternative school, the students need a wide array of support to be successful and the staff need a leader who understands how to support them so that they can give the needed supports to the students. Donna is definitely that leader.”
Emily Stewart, third grade, Dry Hollow Elementary
“Emily is an amazing individual who focuses on building up her students. She recognizes their strengths and helps them recognize their strengths. She provides a learning environment that encourages participation by every student and helps build their confidence in being a successful learner.
“Emily always has a big smile and a ‘can do’ attitude. She makes sure that each and every one of her students know that she cares about them and wants them to succeed.”
