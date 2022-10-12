Dr. Scott Smith

As a parent, at some point you have probably had the blessing of experiencing the “in-store meltdown,” when your child wants something and has a complete meltdown, making you want to crawl and hide on an empty shelf.

Sadly this isn’t a teaching moment but a survival point. However, some activities you can engage in before the store adventure will hopefully help you from experiencing the embarrassment of a child having one of those dreaded meltdowns.