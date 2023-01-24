Dr. Marta Yera Cronin

Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College since July 2018, has announced her pending resignation, effective June 30.

“After much discussion and serious consideration, my husband and I have decided to relocate back to the East Coast for family-related reasons,” Cronin wrote in a message to staff and faculty on Jan. 10. “Know that this was not an easy decision. CGCC is a wonderful institution with really dedicated faculty and staff. I have enjoyed working with you and getting to know many of you. I look forward to watching CGCC continue to evolve and thrive.”