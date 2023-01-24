Dr. Marta Yera Cronin, president of Columbia Gorge Community College since July 2018, has announced her pending resignation, effective June 30.
“After much discussion and serious consideration, my husband and I have decided to relocate back to the East Coast for family-related reasons,” Cronin wrote in a message to staff and faculty on Jan. 10. “Know that this was not an easy decision. CGCC is a wonderful institution with really dedicated faculty and staff. I have enjoyed working with you and getting to know many of you. I look forward to watching CGCC continue to evolve and thrive.”
In response to Cronin’s pending resignation, the CGCC Board of Directors on Tuesday, Jan. 17, committed to formalizing the search process for a new president in the near future.
Following an executive session, attending by Columbia Gorge News, Board Chairman Tim Arbogast noted in open session that college policy allowed for the succession of presidential duties to an interim president should no interim president be appointed, and that “the board sees no reason to deviate from that policy.”
The policy states: "The Board of Education delegates authority to the President to appoint an acting President to serve in his/her absence for short periods of time, not to exceed thirty calendar days at a time.
In the absence of the President and when an acting President has not been named, administrative responsibility shall reside with (in order):
• Vice President of Instructional Services
• Vice President of Student Services
• Vice President of Financial Services
The Board of Education shall appoint an acting President for periods exceeding thirty-one calendar days.
The current vice president of instructional services is Dr. Jarett Gilbert; the vice president of student services is Mike Espinoza, and vice president of financial services is Michael Mallery.
“We are all happy for you,” Arbogast told Cronin at the meeting.
Board Director Kim Morgan added, “We are going to miss Dr. Cronin, but she’s not gone yet — so lets appreciate the time we have. It’s going to be difficult to find someone to fill those shoes.”
Cronin, who was previously vice president of academic affairs at Indian River State College in Florida, became the third president since CGCC was established in 1977. During her tenure at CGCC, the college completed the Columbia Gorge Regional Skills Center and Chinook Student Residence Hall, launched new career-technical programs in advanced manufacturing, construction trades and aviation technician training, and secured federal funding to expand the college’s nursing simulation lab and acquire state-of-the-art additive manufacturing equipment.
Approval for an innovative, accelerated model for preparing medical assistants is also nearing regulatory approval, augmenting the college’s longstanding medical assistant program while helping address a critical shortage of healthcare staff in the Columbia River Gorge.
Cronin serves on the board of the Rural Community College Association and the Northwest Commission on Colleges and University, the accrediting authority for institutions of higher education across the Pacific Northwest.
“All of us on the board have confidence in the leadership team, and staff at the college, that the transition will be smooth and Dr. Cronin’s legacy will endure,” said Arbogast in a press release.
CGCC board members will schedule a special meeting this month to determine next steps in selecting a successor for Cronin. The board expressed its appreciation to Cronin at Tuesday’s board meeting for her extended notice of departure.
A search will also be under way for the foundation director.
Last week also marked an announcement of the departure of Wendy Patton, executive director of Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation.
Patton, who joined the college two years ago, has accepted a position with Central Oregon Community College Foundation in Bend. Patton will be leaving CGCC next month.
