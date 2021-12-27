With just days left in their annual appeal fundraiser, Columbia Gorge CASA asks for community support.
“It has been another year of unprecedented challenges,” said Susan Erickson, executive director, “but with the support of our committed volunteers, staff and donors, Columbia Gorge CASA was able to provide powerful advocacy for almost all children in foster care here in the Gorge this past year — until this fall.”
Since the pandemic began, families have been quarantined and separated from their loved ones, schools, and the greater community in an effort to stay healthy. In many ways, this has been the most isolating time in our history and, as a result, the number of new children entering foster care dropped. Erickson said, however, that what she feared most is happening.
“This fall,” Erickson noted, “when children returned to school in-person, new children entering foster care in the Gorge increased by 150%.” Although many of these new children have been assigned a CASA, more volunteers are needed to serve all children.
CASA is asking for community support by becoming a CASA volunteer and/or by making a donation. Donations help CASA train and support volunteers and all donations received this month, up to $7,000, will be matched by a local donor. Donation information is at www.gorgecasa.org.
CASA Training begins on Jan. 19. For information about training, contact our Training Coordinator Mike Mayfield at mmayfield@gorgecasa.org or call the CASA office at 541-386-3468.
