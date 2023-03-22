By Laurel Brown
Columbia Gorge News
Saturday, Feb. 25 marked another successful auction for the Deschutes River Alliance, hosted at Leftbank Annex, an event space in downtown Portland.
The annual Gathering & Auction event is a primary funding source for the Deschutes River Alliance (DRA), a 501c3 nonprofit organization established in 2013. DRA has offices based in Portland and their main goal is to “protect and enhance the lower Deschutes River.” They advocate for cleaner, cooler water based on the science and data that their organization collects every year.
DRA’s annual reports tell the story of a beautiful but endangered river that is losing its natural health, species, and wildlife. With conviction that everyone has the right to both enjoy and protect the historic river, this nonprofit stated that some of their 2023 goals include further engaging the public to pressure decision makers, ensuring enforcement of the current Water Quality Management and Monitoring Plan, and continuing to advocate for better water quality standards from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
Despite record-setting snowfall earlier that week, more than 240 people were in attendance. Guests included DRA board members, local fishermen and boaters, and community leaders. Though the main event was the paddle raise auction, there was also a silent online auction, a super silent auction, and several raffles. Prizes ranged from fly fishing gear and multi-day river trips complete with fishing and gourmet chefs, to a week in Mexico with airfare included or stays at various riverfront vacation homes around Oregon. Smaller prizes included coolers with charcuterie items, local bottles of spirits, and gift cards to breweries, wineries, and restaurants in the Gorge or Portland.
DRA Executive Director Sarah Cloud thanked bidders at the event and reported on their organization’s latest findings, which concluded the same downward trend in water quality.
“The Deschutes River Alliance is in awe of the support we received from our community,” she said. “The event exceeded all of our expectations. We have a dedicated group of river users who want a clean and healthy lower Deschutes River.”
The auction committee included Paul Franklin, Cloud, John Hazel, and Peter Anderson, while Grant Putnam was the auctioneer for the event. Sponsors included Gorge Fly Shop in Hood River, Band of Rogues Whitewater Club, Visit Bend, Korkers, Steeplejack Brewing Company in Portland, and more. Libations were provided by Freebridge Brewing and Lange Estate Winery.
Check out future events for the DRA such as the April 5 Trout Whisperers ticketed event, the April 15 DRA Spring Concert, and the first annual DRA Troutfest celebration in Maupin on June 3.
