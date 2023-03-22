Deschutes River Alliance

The Leftbank Annex event space was full of bidders and donors at the DRA Auction in Portland 2023.

 Laurel Brown photo

By Laurel Brown

Columbia Gorge News

Deschutes River Alliance

Scenes from this year’s DRA auction, held Feb. 25 in Portland.
Deschutes River Alliance

Scenes from this year’s DRA auction, held Feb. 25 in Portland.