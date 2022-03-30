Klickitat County Democrats will be welcoming 4th Congressional Candidate Doug White to White Salmon for a town hall, 6:30 p.m. on April 6 in the Columbia High School library and via Zoom and Facebook Live.
In addition, White will be meeting with Goldendale Democrats April 21 at Ayutla Restaurant in Goldendale.
Klickitat County will be voting in Washington’s 4th Congressional District following the latest redistricting process. White is the sole Democratic candidate running against incumbent Dan Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) in a crowded field of candidates looking to capitalize on Newhouse’s vulnerability in Republican politics following his approval of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment proceedings.
White is running on a platform of bringing back “family-wage jobs,” ensuring drought resiliency, and tackling climate change.
Also running for election in the 4th Congressional District are Loren Culp (R), Benancio Garcia III (R), Corey Gibson (R), Brad Klippert (R), and Jerrod Sessler (R).
Columbia Gorge News will be running a Question and Answer forum featuring Doug White and will continue to introduce all the candidates to the community.
