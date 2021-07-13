The Lyle Hill fire is somewhere between 150 to 200 acres, according to the latest update giving by the public information officer on scene, Ben Shearer.
Around 100 personnel were on the scene Tuesday afternoon, a day after the fire was reported in the hills above the community of Lyle, Wash., and more are expected to arrive in the coming hours as a group of fire assets in the state, Southeast Washington Incident Management Team, took over command of operations tackling the blaze.
Two Type 2 helicopters have been fighting the fire with precision dumps of water, drawing resources from Hewett Lake, west of Lyle, and by the late afternoon, two Single Engine Airtanker (SEAT) planes arrived on scene, which are able to dump 300 gallons of water each on the blaze at a time.
Firefighting crews are expected to patrol the area after nightfall and provide valuable structure protection. Shearer said somewhere between five to seven structures in the immediate vicinity are threatened by the fire, which has not spread rapidly on Tuesday and is burning into deep fuel pockets of old growth, brush, and timber within ravines.
According to a 5:30 p.m. update on the Facebook page Columbia Gorge Wildland & Fire Information Page, the fire remains at 0% containment.
Attacks on the fire are expected to continue in the morning, said Shearer.
Columbia Gorge News will continue to keep updating as more information comes.
