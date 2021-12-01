Vax Report: Pfizer 100% effective in youth 12-15
THE DALLES — Another recent death in Wasco County from COVID-19 was reported by North Central Public Health District (NCPHD) last week. The person tested positive Oct. 21, was hospitalized Oct. 27 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, and died there Nov. 21.
Also, the district was informed by the Oregon Health Authority that a person died Dec. 30, 2020, at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation of COVID-19. With this death included, the county’s total is now at 46.
Vaccination remains the best defense against COVID, and demand remains high with the recent availability of booster doses for adults and pediatric doses for children ages 5-11, NCPHD reported.
Some 815 vaccines were given in the last week by area providers, and at least 30,640 doses have been given in Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties since the pandemic began. That does not include doses from pharmacies.
For the week ending Nov. 19, NCPHD gave 424 doses, 18,885 total; Mid-Columbia Medical Center clinics gave 118 doses, 2,311 total; One Community Health gave 286 doses, 4,187 total; and Deschutes Rim Clinic gave 23 doses; 748 total.
Booster doses are now available to everyone 18 and older. Previously, they were only available to seniors, those with health conditions, or in high risk living or work conditions. Boosters can be given six months after the second dose of Pifzer or Moderna, and two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
One Community Health had a successful vaccine event Nov. 19, geared toward children ages 5-11. It featured Disney characters, live music, hot chocolate and crafts.
“We had 250 slots and vaccinated 264 patients,” said Amy Marquez, site director for The Dalles Clinic of One Community Health. “It was a fun family event and so exciting to see the kids and their parents getting their vaccines together. We are very thankful for the support of NCPHD for the donation of the backpacks, they were a huge hit!”
Children ages 5-11 who got their first dose received a backpack with school supplies at the event.
In other encouraging vaccine news, Pfizer announced last Tuesday that its Phase 3 trial of children 12-15 found the vaccine 100% effective against COVID. This phase followed participants for four months.
Children 12 and older and adults can schedule a vaccine appointment at NCPHD clinics by visiting www.ncphd.org/book-vaccine. The clinics, on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, offer first, second, third (for immunocompromised people) and booster doses.
NCPHD does not offer the vaccine to those 5-11, but that age group can visit their doctor’s office for a COVID vaccine, or visit these pharmacies:
• Fred Meyer (www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-vaccine)
• Rite-Aid (www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/scheduler)
• Walgreen’s (www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid/19/landing)
The pharmacies also offer first, second, third (for immunocompromised) and booster doses.
As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, Wasco County had vaccinated 78.2% of those 18 and up, Sherman County 67.6% and Gilliam County 52.1%.
For more information, visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at 541-506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.
