ODFW Jeremy Thompson.jpg

Jeremy Thompson of the Mid-Columbia District of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is pictured in his The Dalles office.

 Mark B. Gibson photo/file

Concentrated deer populations at risk of disease

Supplemental feeding of mule deer by residents of the Gorge is resulting in significant ungulate disease outbreaks, increased winter mortality and changes in natural migration patterns, and is exacerbating problems between deer predators and residents, according to Jeremy Thompson of the Mid-Columbia District of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Deer Wild_DSC0177_0546.jpg

Mule deer feed during a snowfall south of The Dalles. Thick winter coats keeping wild deer warm as they search out their favorite foods during the winter months, one favorite being lichen growing on trees like the Oregon oak above left.
12-14 Deer Wild_DSC0183_0552.jpg

