Washington’s 14th District Representative Chris Corry is sponsoring a bill that would limit the governor’s authority to execute emergency powers.
Corry, the primary sponsor of House Bill 1772, said in a statement that after nearly two years of a state of emergency with virtually no input from the public on the proclamations issued by the governor, he said he hopes the Legislature is ready to make adjustments to the government implements emergencies.
“This bill brings back representative government to Washington State and the oversight required by our state constitution. The Legislature and the people it represents must be allowed to resume its proper role during a prolonged state of emergency. It is vital this proposal gets a hearing and is passed by the Legislature this session,” Corry said.
Corry notes that Washington is one of only four states that hands over unilateral authority to the governor to declare and maintain a state of emergency (SOE).
The bill seeks reforms how SOEs are declared, giving the legislature a greater voice in how SOEs are managed.
Highlights of the bill include:
• Allows the Legislature to pass a concurrent resolution declaring the termination of a SOE
• During a SOE, the governor or Legislature may call a special session, consistent with the state constitution’s guidelines, to vote on a concurrent resolution to extend a SOE
• If the Legislature is not in session, the SOE may also be terminated in writing by unanimous agreement of all four leaders in the House and Senate
• Sixty days after being signed by the governor, unless extended by the Legislature by a concurrent resolution, the SOE will be terminated
• Prohibits the governor from reinstating the same or substantively similar SOE when the original has expired
• When needed, multiple extensions of an SOE may be issued by the Legislature; or, when the Legislature is not in session, by unanimous agreement of all four leaders of the House and Senate
• Requires clarification of changes to law made through an executive proclamation; all such changes must be defined and shown fully in the law, along with any changes made over time
• Changes any violation of the statute from a gross misdemeanor to a civil infraction of up to $1,000 dollars
“There must be limits. The framers of our state constitution never intended for the governor to wield the kind of power he’s maintained for more than 22 months now. Clearly, when quick action is needed, the executive branch must be able to respond. But when a state of emergency lasts for months or even years, it’s difficult to justify prolonged unilateral — nearly autocratic — authority by the executive branch,” said Corry. “The public must have a voice in how to move forward. That’s the job of the Legislature.”
Corry had not responded to additional follow-up questions by press deadline.
The 60-day legislative session began this Monday, Jan. 10.
