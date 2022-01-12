HOOD RIVER — Construction has begun on a five-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway, known as the Mitchell Point. The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and other organizations have teamed up to construct a new segment of the popular Mitchell Point Tunnel. The tunnel was closed and filled in 1953 and eventually destroyed in 1966 to pave the way for Interstate 84. A 1986 bill signed by President Ronald Reagan gave funding to begin reconstruction of the Historic Highway. The five-mile section is the one of the final sections of the Historic Columbia River Highway needed to restore the 73-mile-long connection between Troutdale and The Dalles. Terra Lingley, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area coordinator, said construction and cleanup will start next month on another segment from Viento State Park to Mitchell Point. Ruthon Park in Hood River will also see changes.
Crews began blasting on the 655-foot-long tunnel on Oct. 12. Crestline Construction of The Dalles has been contracted by Western Federal Lands Highway Division to revive the Historic Highway segment. As of Dec. 2, the tunnel is 25 percent excavated. On Dec. 17 stakeholders and project engineers did a walkthrough of the excavation.
“It was truly amazing,” said Lingley. “You can already visualize what it is going to look like.”
The project is expected to finish in July 2023. The Federal Land Access Program provided $31 million to fund the construction on the Historic Highway.
Instead of vehicular traffic the Historic Highway will be primarily used by pedestrians. A popular biking, walking and hiking path will feature five arched windows with views over the Columbia River.
Commented