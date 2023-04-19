HRVHS Community Works

Leif Mortenson (junior), Belle Silva (senior) and Seth Mamuska (senior) at work on the tiny home students in the Community Works program are building with help from community member Jack Miller; the home will be raffled off this spring, with proceeds to be used to start constructing another tiny home. 

 Trisha Walker photo

HOOD RIVER — Hood River Valley High School’s Community Works program didn’t exist five years ago.

Today, approximately 84 students are bussed daily to and from the offsite classroom, located in the old Hood River Fire Department firehouse on Wilson Street, to work on projects ranging from building skateboards and a tiny home to making mosaics and jewelry, catch up on homework and get help with college applications.

HRVHS Teacher Pete Lawson credits Jack Miller with the creation of the Community Works program. Above, Miller and student Seth Mamuska discuss the tiny home project the class is constructing with Miller’s help.
Daisy Alverez (sophomore) and sister Bryanna Alverez (junior) in the Community Works classroom area, where students can catch up on credits needed to graduate. “Lawson helps a lot,” Bryanna said. “He makes sure we get stuff turned in, and checks on how we’re doing. Not a lot of teachers ask that.”
HRVHS students, clockwise, Felix Nuñez (senior), Sheamus Perkey (junior) and Aidan LaParre (senior) at the lapidary station. The program also features a skateboard press, jewelry making station and stained-glass station, among others.
Piper Lawson (sophomore) makes a bracelet at the jewelry making station.
HRVHS Teacher Pete Lawson points to a photo of the firehouse before his Community Works Career and Technical Education (CTE) program moved in and cleaned up. 