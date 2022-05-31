Community Health Needs Assessment survey open

Local health care and social service organizations are conducting a community health needs assessment to understand the strengths, needs and challenges impacting health in the Columbia River Gorge.
The assessment includes an anonymous survey asking community members for input on items ranging from local health resources, barriers to care and gaps in services, to trends regarding health and healthy lifestyles. Responses will help guide the planning and action taken to improve the health of our Gorge communities.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish at arcg.is/1rybPC or by scanning the QR code. Community members who complete the online survey by June 30 will have a chance to win one of 40 $10 gift cards. All responses will remain anonymous.
If you need assistance in completing the survey or have questions, please contact Mark Thomas at mark.thomas@providence.org or 541-387-6451.
What is a Community Health Needs Assessment?
Nonprofit hospitals — in collaboration with social service organizations — conduct a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) every three years to understand current health conditions and needs of the communities they serve. The assessment is comprised of a review of available data about the health of the community, listening sessions and by surveying community members about their health and life circumstances. Collecting information through an anonymous, structured survey allows the organizations to tabulate reliable results, identify disparities and make plans based on a statistically significant sample. The resulting Community Health Improvement Plan will direct several million dollars of investment to address the identified needs.
CHNA partners
Skyline Health, Providence Health & Services, Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Klickitat Valley Health, One Community Health, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council and Skamania County Public Health.
