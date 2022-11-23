Parkdale RUC meeting.jpg

Approximately 150 people came to Hood River County Community Development’s Nov. 16 meeting at Parkdale Elementary to discuss Oregon Statewide Planning Goal 14’s potential effect on the rural community.

What does the future hold for the community of Parkdale?

Hood River County Community Development — the planning department — is looking for input to answer that question.

The original Parkdale draft zoning map.