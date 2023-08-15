THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum (CGDCM) and Gorge Ecology Outdoors (GEO), have announced a merger of the two Columbia River Gorge-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. In early 2023, CGDCM assumed oversight responsibilities and management of all GEO programs, as well as its organizational and financial responsibilities.

GEO Board Chair Dan Harkenrider said the merger was a natural fit.