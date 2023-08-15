THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum (CGDCM) and Gorge Ecology Outdoors (GEO), have announced a merger of the two Columbia River Gorge-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. In early 2023, CGDCM assumed oversight responsibilities and management of all GEO programs, as well as its organizational and financial responsibilities.
GEO Board Chair Dan Harkenrider said the merger was a natural fit.
“CGDCM has worked in partnership with GEO for over 15 years to deliver the Gorge Explorers program,” Harkenrider said. “With the resources of CGDCM, the organization plans to build and expand programs throughout the region.”
When GEO Executive Director Drew Eastman announced his intention to step down as Executive Director, GEO’s Board felt that the time might be right to look for increased long-term support and stability in the form of consolidation with their longtime partner. CGDCM Executive Director Laura Matzer and the CGDCM Board of Directors have both voiced excitement about the opportunity to include GEO’s programs in CGDCM’s educational offerings.
“GEO, based in Hood River, has been delivering SECRETS, Science in Action, Gorge Explorers and additional outdoor science programs throughout the Gorge for 26 years, engaging thousands of students, many introduced to outdoor science learning for the first time,” Matzer said. “With GEO programs now part of our remit, it is our goal to give GEO’s vital science-based outdoor programming a strong base for growth, longevity and visibility.”
