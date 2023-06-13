Climate conference 2023

Mount Adams, 1901 vs. 2013.

 Images courtesy Friends of the White Salmon River and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network

On May 20, Adapting to Climate Change in the Gorge was held at the Discovery Center in The Dalles, sponsored by Friends of the White Salmon River and Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network. Around 100 people attended from all around the Gorge. Scientists, tribal leaders, agency personnel, and community activists presented on three main topics: Climate effects on local flora and fauna, environmental equity, and adaption and action.

Hydrologist Oriana Chegwidden, Ph.D., discussed the changes in precipitation. Projections show a 40% reduction in total snow volume by the 2080s. More precipitation will fall as rain, and the snow will melt earlier, leading to higher winter flows and dryer summers with reductions in summer stream flows and warmer water.