The City of The Dalles Housing Code Update project is currently underway. The purpose of the project is to bring the city into compliance with House Bill 2001 and to continue to implement recommendations from the city’s Housing Strategies Report prepared in 2017.
In 2019, the Oregon Legislature adopted HB 2001, requiring cities to provide more housing choices, especially housing choices more people can afford.
The Code Update project is funded in part by an Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development (DLCD) grant, a portion of the $3.5 million HB 2001 allocated for planning assistance to local governments.
Public input is vital to this process. An online Open House and Survey has been set up to assist in gathering input from the community. The survey has been launched and is planned to remain open through the end of February.
The survey is available at arcg.is/fPrPX.
Links to the survey are also available on the city website, social media, and city utility bills.
