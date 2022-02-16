THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center has announced that Eiko Klimant, M.D., has joined the cancer care team at Celilo Cancer Center. Klimant is a board-certified medical oncologist and hospice and palliative care specialist. He comes to MCMC from Samaritan Pastega Regional Cancer Center in Corvallis.
“We are thrilled and fortunate to welcome Dr. Klimant to MCMC,” said Serene Perkins, M.D., chief medical officer at MCMC. “He brings a wealth of experience and extensive training that will benefit our patients and support the amazing work of our cancer care team.”
Klimant completed his residency in internal medicine at Norwalk Hospital, an affiliate of Yale University, and his fellowship in medical oncology at Yale New Haven Hospital/Yale University. He also served as a Bayer Research Fellow at Bayer Corporation in West Haven, Conn., where he was involved in clinical research on strategic drug development as well as clinical trials of new anti-cancer agents.
At Celilo Cancer Center, Klimant will work within a multidisciplinary team to provide person-centered cancer care.
“My goal is to create a meaningful experience for the patient and their caregivers, which includes creating conditions and finding therapies to help assure the best possible outcome for each individual patient,” he said.
Klimant completed his bachelor’s degree in biology from Bowling Green State University in Ohio where he earned an International Educational Scholarship. He received his medical degree from Heinrich Heine University School of Medicine in Duesseldorf, Germany, and also completed sub-internships in internal medicine and surgery at the University of Nantes in Nantes, France, where he received an ERAMUS scholarship. Klimant has trained in a number of international settings including the University of Glasgow, Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock, Scotland, and the University of Rennes-affiliated hospitals in France.
Klimant is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American College of Physicians, and American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine. He is fluent in English, German and French.
Founded in 2001, Celilo Cancer Center is currently celebrating 20 years of cancer care in the Gorge.
