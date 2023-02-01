Mid-Columbia Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Jayant Eldurkar

Mid-Columbia Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Jayant Eldurkar

THE DALLES — Mid-Columbia Medical Center will suspend medical oncology services at Celilo Cancer Center effective Feb. 28 due to the lack of a medical oncologist in what Chief Medical Officer Jayant Eldurkar said he hopes will be a temporary setback for the center.

Eldurkar said hospital staffing nationwide has been difficult since the COVID-19 pandemic, with many medical personnel leaving the profession, and a new medical oncology physician has been especially tough to find. Prior to the pandemic, only 11% of all oncologists were working in rural areas like The Dalles. Today, only 3% work in rural areas, choosing instead to work in urban settings or as traveling physicians.