Recent dramatic decreases in COVID-19 cases statewide and in the Gorge has no single cause, said Mimi McDonell, health officer with North Central Public Health (CNPH). “We don’t really know, it's a lot of things,” she told the Wasco County Board of Commissioners March 3. She said the current theory is that the decline was the result of a combination of factors. “The lack of holidays, after the surge in late fall, that was huge,” she said. And vaccine availability, especially for long term care facilities and health workers, was an important factor. “There were a lot of outbreaks there, and those are not happening anymore.”
She added that there is discussion regarding whether or not there may be a seasonality to the COVID virus as well, “but we don’t know yet.” Another possible but important factor, she added, was that more people may have already had the virus than was thought. “It may be that more people have had it than we knew, and are immune,” she said, noting that testing was seriously limited early in the pandemic.
Testing now is readily available, but fewer people are being tested day to day. “We were testing close contacts and those with symptoms, and with the drop in cases fewer tests are being done,” she said. However, testing is still being done in the region by the Oregon Health Authority and those tests are showing fewer positive cases as well. She noted that as things begin to reopen, residents need to continue following recommendations to wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash hands frequently.
“People's behavior is going to make a difference,” McDonell explained. “People know what they are supposed to do. People need to be responsible.
"But it’s reasonable to expect we can keep this (low case count) where is it. There could be another bump in cases, but if people follow the rules, we can stay here. I think we can all be really excited by how much better control we have of this virus than we did in December and January.”
Vaccine availability
Vaccine availability continues to grow in the county, but demand continues to outstrip supply, McDonell reported.
“At this point in time we have way more people who want the vaccine than we have vaccine available,” McDonell said. “At this moment, demand way outstrips supply.”
She added that all three vaccine types were very effective in preventing severe illness and noted “the right vaccine for you is the one you can get.”
"We are still trying to honor the order (older first), and adding in others who are eligible as we get doses. We only open up slots when we know we are getting the vaccine, so first doses are only booked out two weeks ahead,” McDonell said. "We are trying to be as equitable as we can. I know its super frustrating,” she added. “It’s not perfect, that’s for sure.
“There will be slots added on every week. The OHA seems to believe that by the end of March, when the new groups open up, the vast majority of seniors who want the vaccine will have gotten them,” McDonell said.
She noted that with the reduction in virus spread, if people continue to follow the guidelines “we will be okay during this time” as we await the vaccine.
Pharmacies, including Safeway and BiMart locally, have their own scheduling system and residents should check online for availability.
Upcoming vaccination plans Wasco County
Clinics continue at The Dalles Readiness Center Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Some weekend “second dose” clinics also continue. Visiting health teams will start at home vaccinations in two weeks.
One Community Health offers vaccinations Fridays, plus one additional day each week. OCH also is working with native people, with Celilo Village clinics.
Local pharmacies giving vaccinations include Safeway and BiMart.
Information online
Commented