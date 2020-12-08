The Salvation Army food bank in The Dalles is critically short of food and need financial help, according to Chris Zukin, board president of The Dalles Community Meal.
“The Thanksgiving dinner cost more then anticipated, and the ELFF night (Everybody Loves a Fire Fighter) food drive brought in only 900 cans of food, compared to over 5,000 in years past,” Zukin wrote in an email encouraging community members to help.
Zukin and others are seeking to raise $10,000 by weeks end to restock the pantry. Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army site at 623 E. Third St. downtown The Dalles (there is a dropbox if they are closed) or mailed to P.O. Box 1970, The Dalles, OR 97058.
