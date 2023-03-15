Camp Hancock

The first group of Hood River County School District sixth-graders — from Hood River Middle School — spent three days at OMSI’s Camp Hancock, located in Fossil, for the first overnight outdoor school held in three years.

 Julio Cobb-Hernandez photo

HOOD RIVER — After a COVID-necessitated pause, Hood River County School District sixth graders are again participating in a middle school tradition: Overnight outdoor school.

This year, it’s taking place at OMSI’s (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry) Camp Hancock in Fossil.

