The first group of Hood River County School District sixth-graders — from Hood River Middle School — spent three days at OMSI’s Camp Hancock, located in Fossil, for the first overnight outdoor school held in three years.
HOOD RIVER — After a COVID-necessitated pause, Hood River County School District sixth graders are again participating in a middle school tradition: Overnight outdoor school.
This year, it’s taking place at OMSI’s (Oregon Museum of Science and Industry) Camp Hancock in Fossil.
“This is a change from the past couple of years during COVID, where we did day trips to surrounding parks around Hood River,” said Director of Curriculum and Instruction Bill Newton in a parent communication. For last year’s trip, students went to Punchbowl, Tollbridge Park and Wyeth State Park.
Size limitations at the camp allow for half of a sixth-grade class to attend at a time. Hood River Middle School students are attending this week and last, March 8-10 and 13-15, with Wy’east Middle School students heading out June 5-7 and 7-9. Hood River Valley High School students and middle school staff are acting as camp counselors along with OMSI outdoor school staff.
During the March 8 HRCSD board meeting, held at Mid Valley Elementary School in Odell, Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn talked about the return to the overnight camp, saying, “Our students will have days that are packed full of field study, hands-on scientific learning and exploring the fossil beds in the region, all while making memories of their time with their peers. Their evenings will be spent by the campfire after dinner, engaging in more activities and relaxing.”
Another favorite tradition — Hood River Valley High School’s lock-in — also made a comeback March 3-4 for the first time since 2019. According to Polkinghorn, the 2020 lock-in was the first event to get canceled due to COVID shutdowns.
Nearly 600 students spent the night at HRV involved in activities such as sports, laser tag, playing video games and dancing.
“The lock-in is such a great tradition, and it really takes scores of people to pull it off,” Polkinghorn said. “Tons of volunteers, school staff and our law enforcement partners all showing up at various times of the night are part of the effort. There are a few key individuals that really make it happen, including a handful of staff members who go above and beyond the call of duty, but really, it’s the work of Lindsy Weseman who pulls the lock-in off. A huge congrats to Lindsy and all the staff and community members who put in hours to make sure our kids have an awesome, safe and memorable experience.”
Hood River Valley High School Associated Student Body (ASB) President Giselle Gonzalez also talked about the lock-in during her student envoy presentation. “When we were freshman is when it got canceled,” she said, “so we weren’t able to experience that. So we were all super excited for this event.” She thanked community members and businesses for their donations, ending by saying, “it was a great way to end our senior year for us.”
HRVHS ASB Vice President John Beckman additionally said that the high school will participate in Community Work Day April 5, Cultural Week and a blood drive the week of April 12 and a dance April 15.
