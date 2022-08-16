Due to dry and hot conditions, campfires are prohibited across the Mt. Hood National Forest. The ban went into effect Aug. 10.
All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires are prohibited under a Forest Order, including in developed campgrounds. Portable cooking stoves, lanterns, and heating devices using liquefied or bottled fuel, such as propane, are still allowed as they can be instantly switched off. Additionally, target shooting is temporarily prohibited because of the risk of wildfire.
While the forest enjoyed a wet and cool spring, dry July and August conditions have resulted in low moisture levels in vegetation, increasing the risk of wildfire. With the current dry and warm long-range forecast, any wildfire start poses a greater threat to firefighter safety, public safety, and personal property.
“The Forest has recently seen an uptick in wildfires, many of which are human caused,” said Dirk Shupe, Fire Management Staff Officer for the Mt. Hood National Forest. “With a dry August ahead, we want to limit the unnecessary risk caused by abandoned or escaped campfires to our local communities, and the recreating public.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.