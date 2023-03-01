Tarah O'Conner photo by Dave Watson.jpg

Tarah O’Connor instructs the group on the flanks of Mount Hood. 

 Photo courtesy Dave Watson

Group works with mountain safety experts on Mount Hood

The Gorge valley is carved by the Columbia River between two towering volcanoes — Mount Hood and Mount Adams. From ski touring to splitboarding to snowshoeing and more, the slopes provide ample opportunity for snow recreation. With that opportunity comes a need for knowledge on how to safely navigate the mountainous terrain with smart decision making.

Group photo by SheJumps.jpg

The group pauses for a group photo, provided by SheJumps, above.  
Kick off group meet by contributed photo.jpg

The SheJumps affinity course, which took place Feb. 11-12 on Mount Hood, brought together members of the mountain community who want to create more access points to such knowledge and awareness.
Tour through trees photo by Katie Heitkemper.jpg

The group skis into trees as they set off in a photo by Katie Heitkemper.