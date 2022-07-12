THE DALLES — Oregon Tradeswomen, a nonprofit that helps women achieve economic independence, has received $150,000 from Google data centers to support its mission of empowering women through workforce development and career opportunity in the skilled trades. The funding comes as the industry reports a record number of job openings and the fastest rise in wages in decades.
“More women in Oregon can and want to build our state’s future, but we have to remove the barriers that have kept them from these jobs,” said Kelly Kupcak, executive director of Oregon Tradeswomen. “This funding will help us reach more people and offer them training and support services that will get them into these jobs even faster.” With the support from Google, Oregon Tradeswomen will:
• Expand outreach to potential candidates in additional areas across the state, including the Columbia River Gorge, with focus on women of color and women with lower-incomes.
• Offer a free, eight-week pre-apprenticeship training program resulting in an immediate increase in annual income.
• Provide training and career pipeline support, directing women to apprenticeship programs in fields such as carpentry, construction, electrical, and plumbing.
• Secure new tools and equipment for remote training opportunities and including support during training including childcare, transportation, and other essential services.
In 2021, 90% of those served by Oregon Tradeswomen programs were low-income individuals; 49% were people of color, and 18 % were single parents. The organization has an 87% placement rate for participants who often secure well-paying jobs with health benefits and retirement programs.
“With this work, the team at Oregon Tradeswomen is building a more inclusive economy that benefits everyone” said Suzanne Lindsay, regional lead for workforce development for Google’s data centers in The Dalles. “Careers in construction offer workers a path to family-wage jobs that are critical for building a new economy and building better communities across the region.”
The funds are part of an effort to connect more Americans to quality training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.