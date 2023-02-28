HOOD RIVER — On Jan. 31 the Port of Hood River, in collaboration with the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority, launched the new bridge replacement project website. The new online domain, HoodRiverBridge.org, will be the new home for updates, statistics and facts on bridge replacement efforts. HNTB Bridge Replacement Project Director Michael Shannon said the port is working on a smooth transition from moving documents and other public information on the port’s existing website to the new webpage. Project staffers are working to direct online traffic to the new website before they plan to remove existing content on the Port of Hood River’s website in March or April.
On the new website, under the “About” tab, the webpage shows depictions of what the new bridge could potentially look like, including renderings of the approach spans in Hood River and Bingen. The page dives into timeline and cost estimates. Due to inflation, the project estimates now predict the project costing upwards of $520 million. If inflation continues to rise at the current rate, the cost of the project will grow $20 million each year.
“I think the biggest thing is to be able to communicate to the public, and to make sure that we’re doing this in a transparent process,” said Shannon on the new website.
He also views the website as a tool to help with funding efforts on the state and federal levels.
“We had a great visit. We were able to meet with a number of different representatives. In both locations (Oregon and Washington state capitals),” added Shannon. “Everybody we talked to is very supportive of the project, they all understand the need.”
On Feb. 8, a new bipartisan bill introduced to the Oregon Legislature, Senate Bill 431, aims to provide $125 million in state funding for the construction of the new bridge. Sen. Daniel Bonham and Rep. Jeff Helfrich have sponsored the bill with hopes of getting it passed. The bill is also sponsored by other representatives from both sides of the political spectrum. “This bipartisan and regional representation demonstrates broad support for funding the new Hood River-White Salmon Bridge,” said Shannon.
In 2022, the project was not chosen for any federal funds. The U.S. Department of Transportation gave feedback and emphasized the importance of securing state funding to bolster a request for federal money.
Port at city council meeting
On Feb. 13, Port of hood River Executive Director Kevin Greenwood attended the city council meeting to present and discuss the possibility of creating a new Urban Renewal District for a single property as a tool to finance and build on Lot 1 near the Hood River Waterfront. Greenwood presented a preliminary engineering plan for the proposed extension of Anchor Way and First Street by Nichols Basin.
In January, the port’s board of commissioners voted to submit a request to the city for the formation of a single urban renewal district for the development of Lot 1.
Greenwood said the potential reorganization of First Street will include improved public amenities and more than 7,000 feet of commercial overlay zone. These development pads will provide lots for various types of businesses to lease space.
On Feb. 10, the port issued a request for proposals for E. Anchor Way, N. First Street and Utilities Design & Engineering.
The request states that “the port is committed to constructing one new a 550-foot long road, E. Anchor Way, and relocate and reconfigure another road, North First Street, and relocate and install all public water, sewer, storm water, electrical, gas, and communication utility lines, aligned with the new streets, as well as a public transit bus pullout.” Bids will be accepted until March 29.
