02-15 HR Port New Website Rendering.jpg

Rendering of the potential roundabout in Bingen, Wash.

 Photo via HoodRiverBridge.org.

HOOD RIVER — On Jan. 31 the Port of Hood River, in collaboration with the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority, launched the new bridge replacement project website. The new online domain, HoodRiverBridge.org, will be the new home for updates, statistics and facts on bridge replacement efforts. HNTB Bridge Replacement Project Director Michael Shannon said the port is working on a smooth transition from moving documents and other public information on the port’s existing website to the new webpage. Project staffers are working to direct online traffic to the new website before they plan to remove existing content on the Port of Hood River’s website in March or April.

On the new website, under the “About” tab, the webpage shows depictions of what the new bridge could potentially look like, including renderings of the approach spans in Hood River and Bingen. The page dives into timeline and cost estimates. Due to inflation, the project estimates now predict the project costing upwards of $520 million. If inflation continues to rise at the current rate, the cost of the project will grow $20 million each year.