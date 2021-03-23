U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will be hosting a live telephone town hall on March 25 at 5:25 p.m. All residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join Buetuler as she gives an update on her work. Residents can call at any point during the event, 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365.
Beutler hosts phone town hall March 25
- Staff Report, Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
Tags
Recommended for you
- EXPERIENCED OFFICE MANAGER Experienced
- Executive Director
- COLLEGE INTERNSHIP POSITION Klickitat
- Housekeepers needed in the Columbia Gorge! Various locations!!
- NOW HIRING FULL-TIME
- DENTAL ASSISTANT Asher Dental
- Wanted Experienced Tractor Operator.
- TEACHING POSITION ST. MARY'S
- Housekeepers needed in the
- LITTER CREW SUPERVISOR - Solid
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Columbia Gorge News
Sign up to receive notifications when a new Columbia Gorge News e-Edition is published.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Obituary updates
Receive weekly updates on obituaries and death notices.
Oregon Capital Press
Oregon Capital Press presented by Columbia Gorge News
Promotions
Receive updates on upcoming promotions and special sections.
Sports updates
Receive weekly updates on local sports news.
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Grocery will move into old Hood River News building
- Gorge Local - In Business: Fishpeople thrives on sustainability, local partnerships
- Fuller resigns as Hood River City Manager
- Death Notice: Kokdjen “Djen” Su
- City denial of ‘The Grove’ loses on state appeal
- Deaths and services, March 24, 2021 edition
- Deaths and services: March 17, 2021 edition
- Obituary: Lorelei Patrick
- Obituary: Amy Heil
- Shawyna Spino serves as youth specialist for Pathways program
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Some jobless benefits continue unbroken under Biden plan
- Full candidate list for Hood River, Wasco County May 18 elections
- Beutler hosts phone town hall March 25
- Gorge economic planning forums start March 31
- Klickitat County moves to Phase 3
- Klickitat County Commissioners enact solar moratorium
- Wyden co-sponsors legislation to protect domestic abuse survivors
- Columbia Gorge Discovery center opens daily to visitors
Commented