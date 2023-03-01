When the Barter Barn’s doors open on March 4, you won’t see windsurfing boards on the sales floor, even though more than 3,000 of them have moved through the Open Ocean facility during the nearly 30 years that Brian Hinde has owned the building. Hinde moved his sailboard business from Honolulu in 1990, and after a few years in a temporary facility, he purchased the building on the corner of Highway 14 and Sixth Street in Lyle.

Born in Denver, Colo., his father was a military lifer, which meant the family moved a lot, including Hawaii in the late ‘60s. He fell in love with surfing, and it became his passion, working as a surfboard builder and eventually a professional surfer, traveling the world looking for the perfect wave. In the early ‘80s windsurfing arrived on the scene and the sport blew up overnight.