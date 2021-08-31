PACT — Performances at the Adult Center Theater — will stage Shakespeare’s comedy “As You Like It” outdoors at Jackson Park in Hood River at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10-11 and Sept. 17-18.
All proceeds benefit Hood River Valley Adult Center / Meals on Wheels. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/events/HRVAC and at Waucoma Books in Hood River and Klindts Books in The Dalles.
The play is directed by Sullivan Mackintosh, with a cast of familiar faces in the Gorge theater scene — as well as a few new ones (see cast list, at right).
“This family-friendly production is pure joy — full of silliness and heart,” said Mackintosh. “Shakespeare’s language can be a challenge, but I prefer to think of it as a puzzle; there are fun clues all over the place that help us bring the story to life.”
The Sept. 10-11 shows are sponsored by Karen Mielke; Jean Harmon and Elaine Johnson share the honors for Sept. 17-18. The show is produced by Lynda Dallman and Gary Young.
“The story follows disinherited nobleman Orlando (played by William Thayer-Dougherty) and out-of-favor princess Rosalind (Savannah Rogan), whose barely-kindled romance is cut short when each of them are forced to flee from danger at home,” said Mackintosh.
The Dalles High School Senior Zora Richardson is creating many of the costumes in the production; the costumes are loosely inspired by styles worn in Shakespeare’s time, with modern twists to highlight the characters and their relationships to each other, Mackintosh said.
All ticket holders will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test result from a healthcare provider for entry into the performance venue, including outdoor spaces, said a PACT press release. “Fully vaccinated” means having received the final vaccination dose of either the two dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna, or the one dose Johnson & Johnson, at least 14 days prior to the performance date. Face masks will also be required in accordance with state and local guidelines, including in outdoor spaces. Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth; gaiters and bandannas will not be accepted. Masks must be worn at all times except while eating and drinking for brief periods (masks must be worn between bites and sips). The policy may change and ticket holders will be contacted with updates.
Cast
Orlando — William Thayer-Dougherty
Adam, Corin — David Dye
Oliver — Kenji Stasiewicz
Charles, Jaques — Charlie Buss
Rosalind — Savannah Rogan
Celia — Emily Walker
Touchstone — Kathleen Morrow
Le Beu, Forest Lord, Audrey — Rosemary Shepardson
Duke Frederick, Duke Senior — Kendra Behn-Smith
City Lord, Forest Lord, Phebe — Ahmira Elyard-Jaeger
City Lord, Silvius — Theo Levine
Amyens, Martext,William, Brother — AveryDeane Swift
Page — Syl Perrin
