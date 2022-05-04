Friends of the Mill A Little Free Library will hold their annual benefit plant sale on May 21-22 at the Gallery, 3632 Cook-Underwood Road in Mill A, Wash., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Vegetable starts, flowering annuals, hardy perennials, herbs, native plants, berries, ornamental grasses, trees and shrubs will be available at very affordable costs for Gorge area gardeners,” said a press release. “Browse the art available in the gallery made by creative locals.”
Coffee and a bake sale featuring rhubarb bars will also be held.
All proceeds benefit community projects. COVID safeguards in place on those dates will be followed.
The group is accepting donations of unbroken, clean (rinsed out with no visible soil) used plastic pots in one gallon and 4-inch sizes for re-use.
