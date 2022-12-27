Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
The Gorge Technology Alliance (GTA) named Sally Anderson as recipient of the 2022 GTA STEM Education Leader of the Year Award Dec. 6 at their annual Winter Party hosted at The Ruins in Hood River.
Anderson was nominated to receive this year’s award by the Columbia Gorge STEM Hub Director Julie Cucuel.
Anderson is the K-5 STEM Educator for Hood River County School District.
In that role, she visits every Elementary school in the Hood River County School District to provide STEM lessons for all students in grades K-5, arriving on the “STEM Fab Bus.”
She also works with school administration to explore solutions to funding, programming, and scheduling to ensure that all students have access to quality STEM educational experiences.
Anderson is also responsible for organizing school-wide STEM Night events for families and communities throughout Hood River County. She partnered with Cascade Locks Elementary to provide a community-wide STEM Night event and is currently planning community-wide STEM Nights for May Street, Parkdale and Mid Valley Elementary schools.
In addition to her work with students, Anderson supports other educators in their learning and growth. For example, this year she supported the HRCSD media specialists in receiving Code.org Training, and further supported them with bringing coding into their classroom instruction and curriculum by coordinating collaborative planning time to develop and implement classroom lessons for all students K-5.
Anderson is currently developing Ozobot Training to share with the entire Columbia Gorge Region this spring. She considers innovation a top priority, and continues to learn and grow through ongoing professional development.
Anderson has chosen to direct her award dollars to Hood River County School District.
To learn more about the Gorge Tech Alliance visit crgta.org.
Commented