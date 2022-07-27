“American Pickers”

Mike and Danielle from The History Channel show, “American Pickers.”

 Contributed photo

American Pickers — a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel — is coming to Oregon and Washington in October to film episodes of the show.

Producers are looking for leads; if you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, you are asked to send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184, or on Facebook at @GotAPick.