American Pickers — a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel — is coming to Oregon and Washington in October to film episodes of the show.
Producers are looking for leads; if you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through, you are asked to send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184, or on Facebook at @GotAPick.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” said a press release. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” continued the press release. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
Due to the COVID pandemic, the show will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the states and the CDC, said the press release.
The Pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.