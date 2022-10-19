Columbia Gorge Land Trust

A Bee Atlas volunteer wields a butterfly net on Columbia Gorge Land Trust land overlooking west The Dalles.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

The bee had a band of blue hair across its rump and two black spines, and it wasn’t supposed to be within six hundred miles of the Gorge.

A trio of volunteers with the Oregon Bee Atlas found and identified the first Melecta edwardsii for the state of Oregon near The Dalles this spring.

Melecta edwardsii

Blue hair across its rump and black spines helped identify this Melecta edwardsii bumblebee collected on the hills above Chenowith Creek, The Dalles.
Melecta edwardsii map

A map shows locations where the Melecta edwardsii bee has been found.