The 2023 Short-term Rental Renewal Permit Application (including the Legacy renewal permit) is now available on the City's short-term rental page.
The Short-term Rental Permit Fee is $175 (per unit); the payment may be made to the City of White Salmon, due by January 31, 2023.
Applications with supporting documentation can be submitted to the City of White Salmon Planning Department in the City Hall Lobby or mailed to PO Box 2139, White Salmon, WA 98672, attn: 2023 Short-term Rental Renewal.
Thank you for your patience during this process. For further questions, please contact Erika Castro Guzman at (509) 493-1133 ext. 209 or email Erikac@ci.white-salmon.wa.us.
