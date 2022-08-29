Hood River County Prevention Department Director Belinda Ballah, right, discusses the county’s community health survey with Public Health Project Manager Daron Ryan, Hood River County Health Department. They were two of the public resource booths available to families at Wy’east Middle School’s registration day Aug. 24. The community health survey is sponsored by Hood River County Prevention, the results of which will be shared with the community. The survey is in English and Spanish; scan the QR code at left to take part.
