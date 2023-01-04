TD Marina Fire Aug. 1

Five boathouses burned at the Port of The Dalles Marina in August, the second major fire at the facility in two years. 

 Mark B. Gibson

Part 2 of 2

Although much of the disruption and concern brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic began to subside in 2022, fall spikes in the disease and surges in flu and other respiratory illnesses, raised concerns at year’s end — even as the majority of gatherings and celebrations, canceled in prior years, returned to a world eager to get back together again, unmasked and in-person.

Garique Clifford

The Port of Hood River

At the beginning of August, The Port of Hood River sent local representatives to Washington, D.C., on behalf of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge replacement project. 
Highway 35

In mid-August, a 41-mile stretch of Highway 35 from Hood River to Government Camp was dedicated to the Nisei veterans who served their country in World War II. 
CGCC new skills center

Dan Spatz, executive director of institutional advancement at CGCC, who was instrumental in obtaining support and funding for the new skills center and student housing at The Dalles Campus, joins CGCC President Mata Cronin in cutting the ribbon to the new skills center Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
NurseContract.jpg

Providence RN and ONA Executive Committee Co-chair Brittany Foss speaks at a gathering in July. Foss and the ONA represented 150 nurses looking for better working conditions at Hood River Providence Memorial Hospital.
Oregon Veterans Home 25th anniversary

Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles celebrated its 25th year Dec. 1 with a ceremony, snacks and a slide show of images taken at the home over the years.