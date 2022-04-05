Lyle’s Aaron Smith won three events at the River View track and field meet March 31 near Kennewick, Wash.
Smith, a senior, also was third in the 100 meters in 12.39 seconds at the nine-team meet. Lyle was third as a team with 71 points. Smith scored 36 of those points himself, as he won the javelin at 146 feet, 4 inches — a personal best; he placed first in the long jump at 17-10 and also the triple jump at 39-3.
Younger brother, Riley, was third at 32-11 in the triple and eighth in the long jump at 15-5.
Also for Lyle, senior David Bernier won the 400 in a personal best, 59.23, and was fifth in the shot put at 35-9.5. Teammate Avery Flock was second in the discus at 98-8 and seventh in the shot at 32-11.25. Sophomore Kyler Henderson was second in the high jump, clearing 5-2.
Lyle’s 4x100 relay team was third in a season-best 49.82. The team consisted of Ethan McConville, Bernier, Riley Smith, and Henderson.
The Lyle girls were led by senior Hannah Lind, who won the 100-meter high hurdles in a PR 18.95 seconds, and was fifth in the high jump, clearing 4-2. Hannah Beeks was fourth in the high jump at 4-4, a personal best, and fifth in the javelin at 84-1.
Klickitat competes March 31
Klickitat also competed at the River View meet, where sophomore thrower Austin Fink set a personal best in the shot put at 39-1.75; he also was seventh in the discus at 82-9. Teammate Zeke Goodlife was fourth in the triple jump at 32-5 and fifth in the 1600 meters in a personal best 5 minutes, 38.34 seconds.
The Klickitat girls were led by Chloe Wentz, who was second in the triple jump at 26-9 and third in the javelin with a best of 100-5. Teammate Lena Thiemann was second in the high hurdles in a PR 19.97, sixth in the 100 and seventh in the javelin.
Sherman competes twice
The road-warrior Sherman High track and field team traveled southeast one day and northeast two days later to take advantage of two invitational meets this past week. The Huskies competed in the Sisters Invitational March 30 and at the Carnival of Speed in McLoughlin on April 1.
Kole Martin led the Huskies in the 10-team meet in Sisters, finishing sixth in the 400 in a then-PR 57.88. The Sherman girls were led by sophomore Sophie Hulke, who placed third in the javelin and shot put, and was fourth in the discus. She also joined teammates Taylor Payne, Alexis Holt, and Morgan Geary to finish eighth in the 4x100 relay. Geary added a sixth-place finish in the javelin.
Two day later at the Carnival of Speed, Martin lowered his best in the 400 to 56.0 and leapt a personal best 18-5 in the long jump. He was eighth in both events at the 27-team meet. Teammate Cade von Borstel also had a PR in the long jump at 16-11.
The Sherman girls 4x100 team (Hulke, Payne, Holt, Geary) lowered its season-best time to 58.01 and finished 12th. Hulke was fifth, sixth, eighth in the javelin, discus and shot put for all eight (top-8 placers) of the Husky team points.
