ODELL — The Hood River County Fair, 3020 Wy’east Road, opens today, Wednesday, July 27, and fairgoers will notice a change in admission pricing.
New this year, general admission to the fair does not include concert admission. Both fair and concert tickets are priced $10 adults, $5 children 6-12 and free for those 5 and under.
The fair will see the usual carnival rides, open class exhibits, 4-H and FFA events, vendors of all kinds and midway entertainment such as Godfrey the Magician, Pirate’s Parrot Show and pony rides.
Hit Machine will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. July 28, Los Dinamicos del Norte & Banda Protrero at 8 p.m. July 29, and Rodney Atkins on July 30 at 8:15 p.m. All concerts take place on the mainstage, located on the Wy’east Middle School football field.
The fair runs through Saturday, July 30.
