Karen Bureker
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Hood River County Library District board?
I am up for re-election for my current position on the Hood River Library District Board. I have been on the board for one and a half terms, since 2016. I love being part of my community and believe in service to my community. I became involved with the Hood River County Library when the library shut its doors in 2009 due to lack of funding. I see the library as a vibrant part of our community and a service that enriches our populations.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I am a professional firefighter/paramedic for a special district in the Portland metro area. I live in Hood River.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My top priorities for the HRCLD are continuing the current mission and vision of the library district. I want to help push for easier and expanded access to all members of the community (books, online access, technology, and other resources). My other main priority is the community of Odell. Odell needs a permanent library presence in its community; I will continue to support locating a physical structure in Odell for expanded library services and outreach.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
When talking with members in the community, people regularly ask for more hours and days of operation. I would like to see more community input regarding hours of operation. And, as I already stated above, I would like to add a permanent presence in Odell for the community. The HRCLD is an integral part of the communities we serve and it is my pleasure to be a part of this community. It is a very well run, inclusive, and fiscally responsible district that I am proud to be a part of.
